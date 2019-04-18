Home States Telangana

Telangana government to form panel to check sexual harassment in film, TV industry

According to an April 1 order, the Chairman of Telangana state Film Development Corporation would be the chairman of the committee.

TELANGANA: The Telangana government has formed a high-level committee to go into the issue of sexual harassment of women artistes in Telugu film and television industry and make recommendations.

Last year, actress Sri Reddy caused a flutter by stripping in front of the film chamber's office here alleging sexual exploitation of women in the regional film industry and lack of adequate opportunities to local artistes.

She had also complained of the sexual exploitation of women in the regional film industry. Tollywood director Nandini Reddy, film and TV artist Jhansi, Y Supriya of Telugu film chamber of commerce, artistes Preeti Nigam and Supriya, writer Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, directors N Shankar, and Tammareddy Bharadwaja, are among the members.

The committee is directed to furnish the recommendations to the government for taking necessary action for the protection of women artists in the film and television industry, the order said.

