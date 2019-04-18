Pvt parties involvement to make books costly?

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the new academic year is still a month and a half away, the Directorate of School Education has already begun taking steps to ensure textbooks reach students before the schools reopens after the summer vacations on June 3.

While there is a requirement for 1.45 crore free textbooks at government schools, and 1.19 crore sale books for sale at private and unaided schools, the task of printing and distribution of 2.64 crore books has been entrusted with private printers and publishers.

In addition, textbooks for Telugu for classes I and VII -- which have been made mandatory at all schools, including those affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards — will also be printed by private players the next academic year.

Parents, however, fear that by allowing private players, the government has risked the prospect of publishers overcharging them for the books.

While the department has mandated that these books have to be sold at the maximum retail price (MRP), as fixed by the government, schools often collude with private publishers who sell the same books at jacked up prices.

“Not only do they (private publishers) overcharge, but they also use inferior paper and printing methods, thereby flouting the rules,” said N Narayana, president of Telangana Parents Association.

He added that despite proposing a budget of `20 lakh towards modernisation of the Telangana Government Textbook Press (TGTP) several years ago, it still has not been sanctioned. “Governmental apathy has reduced the press’ efficiency and has increased the dependence on private printers,” he said.

Already burdened with rising fees, parents allege that schools, and even teachers, are forcing them to buy schools books, stationary, uniforms, sweaters, socks and other things at high prices. “Despite the books being sold at a lower cost by the government, we are forced to buy them from vendors who charge over the MRP. A set of 50 A4 sheets, that doesn’t cost more than `200, has been priced at `700 at my daughter’s school,” said Sukanya Saini, a parent.

Speaking to Express, Commissioner and Director of School Education (C&DSE) T Vijaya Kumar confirmed that the sale of textbooks has to be done only through shops identified by the DEOs from 10 May onwards and only at MRP.