Revenue staff urged not to get agitated over ‘rumours’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the reports of scrapping of Revenue Department and or its merger with any other department as just rumours, the Deputy Collectors Association and the Telangana Tahsildars Association called upon the Revenue employees not to get agitated over the future of the department.

Both the associations held a round table meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the proposed reforms and the efforts of the government to bring a new Revenue Act. 

Deputy Collectors Association President V Lacchi Reddy and Tahsildars Association chief K Gowtham said that with circulation of such news, there is a sense of insecurity among the Revenue employees about their jobs. 

“The State government has never issued any statement about scrapping of the department or its merger with any other department,” they clarified. 

Both the associations welcomed the proposed new Revenue Act. “The new Act should strengthen the Revenue Department. In fact, the Deputy Collectors and Tahsildars have been demanding the government for bringing reforms in the department,” they said. 

If the new Revenue Act is in place, the requirement of staff would be more and new jobs would be created, they said. 

