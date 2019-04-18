Rural population spends bigger chunk on health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State of Working India 2019 report noted that Telangana’s rural population has a higher percentage of out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare — assessed against monthly per capita expenditure — than people living in urban areas.

Out-of-pocket expenditure includes medical or non-medical expenses that an individual or family pays a healthcare provider directly, with no third party (and insurer or state) involved.

The rural population spends 0.97 per cent of its monthly per capita expenditure on public healthcare and 6.42 per cent on private healthcare.

The urban population, meanwhile, spends 0.74 per cent on public healthcare and 3.69 per cent on private healthcare.

TN is the only south-Indian state where the urban population spends more than their rural counterparts on healthcare.