Rythu Bandhu amount to be credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts

The State government has decided to transfer Rythu Bandhu amounts into farmers bank accounts through online.

Published: 18th April 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to transfer Rythu Bandhu amounts into farmers bank accounts through online. The government will not issue cheques to farmers, as it was done in the first and second instalments of Rythu Bandhu programme last year. 

“We have decided to deposit Rythu Bandhu money directly into the bank accounts of the farmers,” an official told Express on Wednesday. Last year, before the crucial Assembly polls, the government organised meetings and distributed cheques to farmers. From this year onwards, the government will deposit the money into bank accounts of the farmers. 

“There are around 54 to 55 lakh farmers in the State. The enhanced amount of `5,000 per acre will be disbursed for the first time. The process will start in the last week of May,” sources said.

The estimated amount required for Kharif Rythu Bandhu is `7,500 crore. The State government has already directed the Finance Department to keep the money ready by the second week of May. 

However, the officials said that of the 54 lakh farmers, around five to six lakh farmers did not provide their bank account details. This is because, they may not be interested in receiving the Rythu Bandhu amounts to due to various reasons. 

Despite repeated reminders, these farmers have not provided their bank account details. “So, we are estimating that the State could save around `700 to `1,000 crore,” an official said. 

The money will not be deposited into the accounts of all the 54 lakh farmers in a single day. “It will be done in a phased manner and as and when the Finance Department gets `1,000 crore revenue,” the officials said.

