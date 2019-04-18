Home States Telangana

SC notices to AP, TS on ‘sliding rules’ issue

The bench was admitting the petition filed by president of All India Backward Classes federation, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to not reduce it by misinterpreting the sliding rules.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court bench has issued notices to AP and Telangana governments, their health universities and others to respond to a petitioner’s contention that the misinterpretation of sliding rules is adversely affecting the OBC quota in admissions to PG seats in medical colleges through NEET.

According to the petitioner, if a BC candidate secures a seat under open category quota by virtue of getting merit marks then he should be treated as an open category candidate. In the sliding process, if a BC merit candidate slides for a different speciality subject of his choice, the authorities are vacating the seat meant for BCs and allotting them to BC merit candidates.

