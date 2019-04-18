Suspecting infidelity, man kills his children

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A man murdered two of his children here on Tuesday night, after suspecting his wife had an affair. D Kumar and his wife Sirisha used to live in Mumbai Colony, RC Puram, on the outskirts of the city, and had three children — Akhil (6), Sharanya (4) and Malleshwari.

Of late, Kumar had reportedly started drinking a lot, and would claim Sireesha had an affair, and the children were not his.

Last month, Kumar hit Sireesha, after which she left for her maternal home. She tried to take the children, but Kumar did not let her. The children were later sent to Kumar’s mother’s house.

Two days ago, Kumar called Sirisha up, once again accusing her of having an affair, and threatened to kill the children.

On Tuesday night, in an inebriated condition, Kumar brought home his children from his mother’s house. When they went to sleep, he slit Akhil’s throat with a knife and killed Sharanya by hanging her from the ceiling.

He also attacked his eldest daughter, Malleshwari, with a knife, but she managed to escape. Later, neighbours took her to the Patancheru Government Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

The neighbours later called the police, who took Kumar into custody. Based on a complaint lodged by Sirisha, a case has been registered at the RC Puram police station. Circle Inspector P Ramchander said the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

“Sirisha and Kumar met each other 12 years ago while working at the same place. Their relationship turned sour a year after they got married,” said Ramchander.