BC, tribal welfare students shine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government junior colleges have once again failed to perform well in the Intermediate examinations and so have their private counterparts. While the former secured 63.1 pass percent, the latter’s performance was, even though partially better, 65 per cent.

The results of the government aided junior colleges are even worse as half the students flunked the exam. Model schools too fall in the same range with 65 per cent of their students making the cut.

In a stark contrast to these, the BC welfare residential junior colleges and Social welfare and tribal welfare residential junior colleges excelled in the inter exams. With 89.8 per cent, BC welfare students have performed the best, followed by Social welfare with 83.8 pass per cent and tribal welfare with a pass percentage of 81.9.

It must be mentioned that despite their good performance, the number of students studying in these institutions are much lesser than the regular government colleges.It is no secret that the residential societies are pet projects of the TRS government and many have critised it for ignoring the government institutions to promote the former.