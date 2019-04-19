Home States Telangana

BJP leaders stage protest against removal of statue

BJP State unit leaders held a ‘Save Dr BR Ambedkar statue’ protest at Liberty Circle near the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders stage a protest at at Liberty Circle on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State unit leaders held a ‘Save Dr BR Ambedkar statue’ protest at Liberty Circle near the Secretariat here on Thursday. The party leaders demanded that the statue which was removed from Punjagutta be reinstated.

Speaking on the occasion, Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya said: “The ‘Father of Indian Constitution’ is not respected by the TRS government. Throwing the statue in a dump yard is a way of humiliating Dr Ambedkar. The statue that has been removed should be installed in the same place. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should speak on this sensitive issue.” MPTC, ZPTC members are of no use for people: Kishan

Stating that the MPTC and ZPTC representatives are like a “sixth finger” to a hand, senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said the role  they play in a democracy is like that of “actors of party propaganda”.  “MPTC and ZPTC members are like the sixth finger to a hand, there is no use of them,” Kishan Reddy said.
The representatives are required only on two occasions, during the elections, and that they are “do din ka sultan”, he said.

He questioned “what good they are doing for the people” and also said that they cannot do any good to even themselves through their office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp