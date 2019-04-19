BJP leaders stage protest against removal of statue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State unit leaders held a ‘Save Dr BR Ambedkar statue’ protest at Liberty Circle near the Secretariat here on Thursday. The party leaders demanded that the statue which was removed from Punjagutta be reinstated.

Speaking on the occasion, Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya said: “The ‘Father of Indian Constitution’ is not respected by the TRS government. Throwing the statue in a dump yard is a way of humiliating Dr Ambedkar. The statue that has been removed should be installed in the same place. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should speak on this sensitive issue.” MPTC, ZPTC members are of no use for people: Kishan

Stating that the MPTC and ZPTC representatives are like a “sixth finger” to a hand, senior BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said the role they play in a democracy is like that of “actors of party propaganda”. “MPTC and ZPTC members are like the sixth finger to a hand, there is no use of them,” Kishan Reddy said.

The representatives are required only on two occasions, during the elections, and that they are “do din ka sultan”, he said.

He questioned “what good they are doing for the people” and also said that they cannot do any good to even themselves through their office.