BJP rehabilitated terror accused, says Owaisi

Sadhvi Pragya, along with others, was named as accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts in which seven people were killed and 100 injured.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised the Narendra Modi government and BJP for “rehabilitating a terror accused” over Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur issue.  His statement came a day after BJP announced Malegaon blasts accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as its candidate in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.  “A terror accused has been rehabilitated by BJP. The brazenness must be astounding to outsiders; but we are discussing it like it is routine political strategy. This is the BJP’s “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism,” tweeted Owaisi, who also repeated the same at campaign rallies in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.  

Sadhvi Pragya, along with others, was named as accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts in which seven people were killed and 100 injured. In another tweet, Owaisi while talking about the hate crimes against Muslims said that election after election, the Muslims are being asked to vote in exchange for their lives”.  “Don’t we deserve to talk about healthcare, education & the future of this country? We’re tired of crumbs, we want a fair deal. I never want to ask a kid to appear “less Muslim” or to avoid bullies,” he added.

