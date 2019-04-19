DGHS warns students against ‘seat blocking’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a yearly routine of the students and colleges to block the seats following the first round of NEET counselling, and it is a widely popular secret. However, this has led the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to issue a notice of warning stating that the officials would take stern action against any person or institution found to be indulged in the seat blocking processes.

Seat blocking is a method often used by candidates with high ranks, who opt for a particular seat first during the initial round and then opt out of it, leaving the seat vacant for another candidate in the next round. According to Dr Mahesh Kumar, president of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), this gives private colleges a higher incentive. “Following the High Court’s interim order, the fee for a PG course is `37 lakh. The actual fee was `75 lakh.

Once a students lets go off a seat that was previously blocked, the college would sell the seat to a candidate with low rank for a price anywhere between `2-3 crore. Seat blocking is also practiced by students from other states,” he claimed and said that the only way to deal with it is to keep the original academic certificates of students with universities.