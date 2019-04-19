Home States Telangana

DGHS warns students against ‘seat blocking’

It is a yearly routine of the students and colleges to block the seats following the first round of NEET counselling, and it is a widely popular secret.It is a yearly routine of the students and colleges to block the seats following the first round of NEET counselling, and it is a widely popular secret.

Published: 19th April 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a yearly routine of the students and colleges to block the seats following the first round of NEET counselling, and it is a widely popular secret. However, this has led the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to issue a notice of warning stating that the officials would take stern action against any person or institution found to be indulged in the seat blocking processes.

Seat blocking is a method often used by candidates with high ranks, who opt for a particular seat first during the initial round and then opt out of it, leaving the seat vacant for another candidate in the next round. According to Dr Mahesh Kumar, president of Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), this gives private colleges a higher incentive. “Following the High Court’s interim order, the fee for a PG course is `37 lakh. The actual fee was `75 lakh.

Once a students lets go off a seat that was previously blocked, the college would sell the seat to a candidate with low rank for a price anywhere between `2-3 crore. Seat blocking is also practiced by students from other states,” he claimed and said that the only way to deal with it is to keep the original academic certificates of students with universities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp