Frame policy on mining leases, CS tells officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi asked the official concerned to come out with a policy for issuing mining leases in the State.Ministry of Mines Additional secretary K Rajeswara Rao held the “annual strategic interaction meeting” (ASIM) with the Chief Secretary at Secretariat on Thursday.

Officials of Mines and Geology, Atomic Mineral Directorate (AMD), GSI, NMDC, MECL, NGRI and IBM were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary welcomed the initiative of the Ministry of Mines to hold strategic meetings with the States.Union Additional Secretary Rajeswara Rao said that the Mines Ministry has been organising such meetings to work in close co-ordination with the State governments in mining activity.

He said that the mining activity could be expedited in States with the help of institutions like GSI, NGRI and IBM.