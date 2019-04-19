Home States Telangana

Girls again outdo boys, but pass percentage falls

Keeping up the trend, girls outshone boys in the Intermediate Public Examination 2019, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping up the trend, girls outshone boys in the Intermediate Public Examination 2019, the results of which were announced on Thursday. While 66 per cent of girls and 55 per cent of boys cleared the first year, 70 per cent of girls and 58.2 per cent of boys passed in the second-year exams, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced.

The pass percentage of first-years was 60.5 per cent, and that of second-years was 64.8 per cent, TSBIE secretary A Ashok said. This, however, is lower than last year’s pass percentage, which was 62.73 per cent for first-years and 67.06 per cent for second-years - a drop of 2.23 per cent and 2.26 per cent.

More than half - 52 per cent - of the first-year students who passed secured A Grade, which is 75 per cent marks or more. Among second-years, 60.4 per cent of those who passed clinched A grade. As many as 723 students were booked for malpractice.

Principals have been instructed to collect the memorandum of marks from the district intermediate education officers on April 23, and hand them over to students at the earliest. Any discrepancies in the marks would have to be communicated to TSBIE through the respective junior college principals before May 18.

Two inter students commit suicide

In a tragic incident, an intermediate student allegedly committed suicide after the results of the inter examination was published on Thursday. The deceased was identified as D Nagender of Kushaiguda, who was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence. Nagender was a first year intermediate student in a reputed college. According to his parents, soon after the results were published, he went blue. It is assumed that he committed suicide at 7.30pm, while he was alone at home. In a similar incident,  another inter student, who failed in the examination, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Gandhinagar. The deceased was identified as Anamika, student of Pragathi junior college located in Koti. According to her mother, Anamika was depressed after learning that she had failed in the examinations

