HC centenary celebrations tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The historic High Court building situated on the southern bank of Musi river near Afzal Gunj in the old city of Hyderabad is going to have centenary celebrations on Saturday.Built with pink granite and sandstone in Mughal-Saracenic style nearly a century ago, the structure has become a renowned landmark for the city.

An interesting but little known fact is that this building stands on the ruins of the Qutub Shahi palaces, Hine Mahal and Nadi Mahal. The building plan was drawn up by Shankar Lal of Jaipur, an eminent engineer and architect of those times and the design was executed by a local engineer Mehar Ali Fazal.The High Court judges led by Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan decided to conduct centenary celebrations of the building and accordingly arrangements are being made briskly for its grand success. Several Supreme Court judges, including Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and L Nageswara Rao, would attend the event to be held in the High Court premises from 5 pm on Saturday.

Prime Minister of Hyderabad state (1853-83) Salar Jung had introduced a regular and efficient judicial system in Hyderabad and also introduced a legal department for framing laws. The language of the High Court was Persian till the end of 1883. During the 19th century, several laws and statutes, on the lines of those in British India, came to be enacted in Hyderabad state also.

The HC was initially situated at Pathergatti. Later on, it was shifted to several places in the city before shifting to the present building which construction commenced on April 15, 1915 and completed on March 31, 1919.

About `18.22 lakh expenditure incurred for the new High Court building on a nine-acre land and was inaugurated by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the VII Nizam of Hyderabad, on April 20, 1920.A model of the building engrafted on a thick sheet of silver weighting 300 kilograms was present by the High Court to the Nizam and is now on display at Purani Haveli museum.

After formation of Andhra Pradesh state in 1956, the AP HC was established in the existing HC building on November 5, 1956. On Aug 31, 2009, misfortune befell the high court when a devastating fire broke out in the judges’ library on the first floor of the main building due to an electrical short-circuit.Later, the grandeur of the edifice was restored and on October 13, 2011 the new renovated conference hall and judges lounge was inaugurated.

Bifurcation and rechristening

On June 2, 2014, the erstwhile AP State was bifurcated into Telangana and the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh and the high court was renamed as Hyderabad High Court which was common to both the states. Consequent upon the notification by the Central government, the Hyderabad HC was renamed as Telangana HC with effect from January 1, 2019.