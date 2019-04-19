Home States Telangana

HC dismisses petitions filed by Sujana Group

Published: 19th April 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangan HC on Thursday dismissed the petitions filed by the directors of Sujana Universal Industries Limited and other shell companies floated by Sujana Group challenging the summons issued by the authorities of anti-evasion wing of Hyderabad GST commissionerate.

The bench refused to grant relief to the petitioners against arrest as they have allegedly involved in circular trading with a turnover on paper to the tune of about `1,289 crore and a benefit of input tax credit (ITC) to the tune of `225 crore.

The bench comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao was dismissing the petitions filed by the directors of Sujana Universal Industries Limited, VS Ferros Enterprises Private Limited, Infinity Metals Products India Limited, Hindustan Ispat Private Limited, EBC bearings India Limited, Hyderabad Steels, MSR India Limited and Suyati Impex Private Limited with a plea for stay of all further proceedings against them, including their arrest, pursuant to the summons issued on February 27 this year.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench found that the companies’ documents clearly showed circular trading without there being any actual trading and that one of these entities had availed huge credit facilities of about `15 crore from a nationalised bank.

These companies also created fake GST invoices to enable their friendly business entities to take input tax credit; and in that process they defrauded the revenue to the tune of several crores  of money and by availing credit facilities from banks by showing these turnover, they also defrauded the banks, the bench noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp