No clarity on crop loan waiver, farmers worried

Though TRS promised to waive Rs 1-lakh loans ahead of Assembly elections, the government is yet to take a final decision

Published: 19th April 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Though the district administration and the banks on Thursday released the action plan for 2019-20 kharif and rabi loan disbursement, the farmers, who are gearing up for cultivation in the kharif season, are a worried lot as there is no clarity on crop loan waver by the government.For 2019-20 period, the bankers have set a target of `1,776 crore loan disbursement, which is eight per cent more than last financial year.

However, the target they had set for 2018-19 was not achieved with only `1,100 crore of `1,473 crore disbursed during the period.For instance, the State Bank of India (SBI) was supposed to give loans to the tune of `24,100 lakh but distributed only 63.07 per cent of that amount, which is `15,201.04 lakh. Similarly the District Co-operative Bank had a target of `8,700 lakh but disbursed just `6,031.28 lakh.

In Adilabad district, of the one lakh farmers who availed loans only 78,000 repaid their loan amount and the remaining 22,000 farmers have been expecting that the government will waive the loan after the elections.

Ahead of the last December Assembly elections, all the parties, including the TRS, promised to waive `1 lakh loan. However, the TRS government is yet to take a final decision, forcing the worried farmers to approach the money lenders to start their kharif cultivation.

There is also a confusion among the farmers as they are not sure if they are eligible to the avail the loan in 2019-20 period. The reason is the government had announced that the farmers who repay the loan amount by December 11, 2018 are not eligible for take new loans. But there is no clarity regarding the status of those who are yet to repay the amount and are waiting for the government to waive the loan.

Linga Reddy, a farmer from Guda Rampur village in Jainath mandal, who visited the SBI, said that he was supposed to get `80,000 Rythu Bandhu amount but the banks deducted the loan amount from that. He said that he was unable to clean the loan due to crop failure.

‘No instructions from government so far’

During the last term, the State government waived crop loan of 3.09 lakh farmers, totalling `1,461 crore in erstwhile Adilabad district. Meanwhile, Lead Bank manager JVRSK Prasad said that he has  not received any instructions from the government so far regarding the loan waiver

