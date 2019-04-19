‘Pending GP data must be updated’

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to aid the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana that are facing financial crunches, the director of municipal administration (DMA) has directed the municipal commissioners of 62 newly constituted and 45 erstwhile ULBs to generate the demand for property tax and data updation by the end of May.

The DMA has also warned to take stern action against those officials who fail to carry out the process.

The office of State DMA has also asked the municipal commissioners to collect the details of assessments which has to be updated with signatures of erstwhile secretaries, bill collectors and municipal commissioners by November 10, 2018 and the same was to be updated in the e-panchayat maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). However, it has not been furnished yet, causing delay in data updation and demand generation of property tax.

The DMA asked ULBs to furnish the data duly certified by the officials concerned by April 25 to enable updation of data.