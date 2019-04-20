Cable bridge segment heaviest in country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The main bridge precast segment of the Durgam Cheruvu Extradosed Cable Stayed Bridge project would be the heaviest of its kind in the country. Weighing 160 metric tonnes, the segment is being lifted successfully by the implementing agency.With this the project enters the prestigious league of ‘the world’s longest span extradosed cable stayed precast concrete bridge’. The length of the cable stay bridge is about 425.85 metres.

The Engineering team has developed an indigenous mechanism for lifting the precast elements, namely the Bridge Builder, GHMC Chief Engineer (Projects), Sridhar informed. Once the main bridge precast segment is completed, the entire portion of the bridge would be ready and would be opened to traffic by the end of this year, he said. The bridge is being purely designed and constructed by the L&T construction company.