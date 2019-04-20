Home States Telangana

Cable bridge segment heaviest in country

The main bridge precast segment of the Durgam Cheruvu Extradosed Cable Stayed Bridge project would be the heaviest of its kind in the country.

Published: 20th April 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The main bridge precast segment of the Durgam Cheruvu Extradosed Cable Stayed Bridge project would be the heaviest of its kind in the country. Weighing 160 metric tonnes, the segment is being lifted successfully by the implementing agency.With this the project enters the prestigious league of ‘the world’s longest span extradosed cable stayed precast concrete bridge’. The length of the cable stay bridge is about 425.85 metres.

The Engineering team has developed an indigenous mechanism for lifting the precast elements, namely the Bridge Builder, GHMC Chief Engineer (Projects), Sridhar informed. Once the main bridge precast segment is completed, the entire portion of the bridge would be ready and would be opened to traffic by the end of this year, he said. The bridge is being purely designed and constructed by the L&T construction company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp