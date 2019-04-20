Home States Telangana

Data breach: SIT to probe IT Grids clients

The IT Grids management allegedly collected data of its clients who were also beneficiaries of government welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged data theft by IT Grids Private Limited have reportedly collected the details of IT Grid services -- including that of programmes, projects and clients that the company could have used for conducting surveys by getting hold of voter preferences. 
After obtaining forensic reports on 40 hard disks that were seized by the investigators from the computers at the office IT Grids, they have begun focussing on collecting details of clients to identify whether they had conducted any such surveys using ‘leaked’ data. 

The IT Grids management has allegedly worked for a particular political party with the help of data supplied by certain individuals in the Andhra Pradesh government. It is also learnt that the IT Grid management has collected more data than what they had uploaded and used for design and maintenance of the Seva Mitra application. 

Sources said that the Seva Mitra application was designed for members of the TDP. “The IT Grids India Management illegally obtained data of anti-TDP persons and utilised it for secret surveys in getting more information about the voters,” sources said. SIT would also to write to the banks that the IT Grids has accounts in and would ask for transactions details.

Comments

