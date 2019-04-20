Irked at government for showing them in poor light, VROs decide to ‘work to rule’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In protest against the State government showing the Revenue Department, especially the VROs, in poor light, the Village Revenue Officers announced “work to rule” from Saturday.

An announcement to this effect was made on Friday by the Telangana Rashtra Grama Revenue Adhikarula Sakshema Sangham. After holding a meeting at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, the VROs informed that they would work only in their native villages and would not discharge duties in ‘additional’ villages given to them. They said they will only work from 10 am to 5 pm. The VROs also resolved not to do the duties entrusted by other departments.

Besides, the VROs have decided to convene meeting with intellectuals, peoples’ representatives and other sections of the society to explain the need of the existence of the Revenue Department. “We will print 10 lakh pamphlets to explain the political conspiracies being hatched,” the Sankshema Sangham president Garike UpenderRao and general secretary H Sudhakar Rao announced.

The VROs have also decided to coordinate with 30,000 employees of the Revenue Department and convene a massive meeting at the earliest. They pointed out that the State government earned good name and reputation while implementing various schemes only because of the sincere work done by the Revenue employees.

The Revenue employees were instrumental in successful completion of Assembly, Lok Sabha and MLC elections in the state, they pointed out.“The implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, Kalyana Lakshmi, distribution of Asara pensions, sheep, construction of 2BHK houses, Haritha Haaram are possible only because of the involvement and commitment of Revenue employees,” they said.

The State government also announced one month salary as bonus to Revenue employees for successful distribution of Pattadar Passbooks, they recalled. However, they found fault with the government for issuing a statement calling upon the people not to go to Revenue offices till the new Revenue Act was in place. “This statement is not up to the stature of the government,” the VROs felt.

It is unfair on the part of the government to weaken the Revenue Department and insult the employees, they said. While asking the government not to issue “cheap” statements, they said the government should concentrate on strengthening the department in order to provide better services to the people.

VROs demands

Take up comprehensive land survey, modify the revenue records and protect the lands of farmers and the government

There should be one revenue village for every 3,000 people. Every revenue village should have one VRO

Increase cadre strength in Revenue offices

Modernise Revenue offices

Conduct training classes for the staff on the Act

The government should bear all expenses for official duties

Office hours should be strictly maintained and holidays should be implemented strictly

If Revenue staff are given additional duties, they should be paid additional salary