Owaisi accuses BJP of insulting martyrs after Sadhvi’s remarks

Owaisi also slammed Thakur’s statement that the ongoing elections was like “dharmayudh” — war in the name of religion.

Published: 20th April 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “How dare BJP insult our martyrs like this?” thundered AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, while reacting to reports of BJP MP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s statement that she had cursed late ATS chief Hemant Karkare to die. The Hyderabad MP, who is currently campaigning for the party’s MP candidate from Aurangabad, said: “She also said that she had cursed Hemant Karkare, the same Karkare who was killed by a Pakistan terrorist? You have a terror case against you, and you are telling me about Hemant Karkare? The country has to decide whether you want to defeat BJP in the name of Hemant Karkare, or vote someone who cursed Hemant Karkare.”

Owaisi also slammed Thakur’s statement that the ongoing elections was like “dharmayudh” — war in the name of religion. “Elections are elections, not dharmayuddha. But how’s BJP to know that? They make everything a question of dharma/astha as if that’s what will create jobs. What if a ‘daadhi-topiwala’ Asad had said this is jehad? Wonder which pole he’d be hanging by by now.”

He also questioned PM Narendra Modi’s stance on terrorism vis a vis his decision to nominate Thakur as the MP candidate from Bhopal. “Karkare had exposed in front of everyone that Thakur wanted to transform the country into a Hindu Rashtra. In Karkare’s chargesheet, its written that Israel was ready to give them recognition. Today, the same person who is accused of being a terrorist, whose bike was used in the blast, and who was present in the conspiracy meeting — this is not my words, but the NIA judgement’s word — has been appointed as the candidate.”

“What answer will you give to the kinds of those dead (in the Malegaon blast)? How could you give a ticket to a terror accused?” Owaisi asked Modi. “If I had gotten the release of a terror accused, you (the media) would have made a big hullaballo over it. When the ISIS case was happening, a few kids (accused) had come to me asking for legal help. Legal help is not wrong. That time there was a huge issue regarding it.” 

