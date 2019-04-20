Stones hurled at building, vehicles during religious rally in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Mild tension prevailed in Nizamabad town after members of a community allegedly threw stones at a commercial building and two vehicles, police said Saturday.

The incident happened Friday when a religious procession was passing through a locality, when rumours spread that somebody had hurled stones on the rallyists, a senior police official told PTI.

The rumours prompted some people in the procession to stone the commercial building and the vehicles' windowpanes, he said.

A video in the social media purportedly showed scores of people indulging in throwing stones on a building, and raising slogans.

The situation is now peaceful and additional police forces have been deployed and three cases in connection with the stone-hurling incident have been registered, the official said.

The accused have been identified and efforts on to nab them, the senior police official added.