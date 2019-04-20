Home States Telangana

TSRTC to pay Rs 30,000 as relief to senior citizen

It is often uncommon to witness a seat reserved for a senior citizen in TSRTC buses actually being left unoccupied for the elderly.

Published: 20th April 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It is often uncommon to witness a seat reserved for a senior citizen in TSRTC buses actually being left unoccupied for the elderly. However, a senior citizen waged a lone battle against a bus depot manager for failing to provide him with a seat after he paid `40 and `72 for tickets in two separate bus journeys. He sued the cash-strapped TSRTC and was awarded `30,000 as compensation by a district consumer forum.

Ch Nagender, a 64-year-old advocate complained that the conductor of the bus he was travelling in failed to ensure that the senior citizens seat was earmarked clearly. Due to the same of the seat, the occupants never bothered to  get up and offer him a seat, he alleged. 

It was on New Year’s day that Nagender chose to travel by a TSRTC bus. The number of occupants on the bus was particularly high that day, leaving Nagender and many others standing. Nagender urged persons who were sitting on the seat to offer him the same by taking his age into consideration. 

His request, however, was denied. In his complaint to the Ranga Reddy district forum, Nagender held that the reserved seats for senior citizens were not earmarked as it should have been. Owing to his kidney failure and pain in the knees, the travel was especially painful for him. 

The forum chided TSRTC for failing to hold up its own norms about seat reservations. It directed the corporation to pay Nagender `10,000 as compensation and `5,000 as court charges. In a separate instance under similar circumstances, Nagender received `15,000 as compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp