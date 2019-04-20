Home States Telangana

Wet run of KLIS Package 6 first pump on April 24

 The Irrigation officials have decided to conduct the wet run of first pump in Package 6 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on April 24.

Published: 20th April 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Irrigation officials have decided to conduct the wet run of first pump in Package 6 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on April 24. The officials started the trial run for release of waters in Package 6 on April 17. The water from Yellampally project is being released to the surge pool in phases in the last three days. On Friday, the officials said the surge pool level had been gradually increasing at the rate of 0.6 metres per hour. Till now, water stored up to 16 metres depth, that is at 124.5 metre level in the surge pool.  

“We require 138 metres level in surge pool to operate the pump,” the official sources said.  Irrigation engineer-in-chief N Venkateshwarlu and State government advisor (Lifts)  K Penta Reddy are camping at the site and monitoring the filling of surge pool. According to the officials at the site, no leakages were observed in the surge pool till Friday. 

“Every thing is going well. We are observing leakages and other items listed in the protocol carefully. Wet run of first pump is planned on April 24 after attaining 138m level in surge poll and ensuring no leakages,” an official said.

