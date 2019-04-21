Home States Telangana

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy asks officials to ensure farmers get insurance for damaged crops

The recent hailstorms and unseasonal rains that hit the State between April 3 and 19 damaged crops in around 30,000 acres, according the Agriculture officials.

HYDERABAD: The recent hailstorms and unseasonal rains that hit the State between April 3 and 19 damaged crops in around 30,000 acres, according to the Agriculture officials. Farmers in Siddipet, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Yadadri, Bhongir, Warangal Urban, Mancherial, Nirmal and Jayashankar Bhupalpally suffered crop loss. The major crop that was damaged is paddy.

In view of the crop losses, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to see that the farmers got crop insurance. As per the directions of the minister, Principal Secretary Agriculture C Partha Sarathi wrote a letter to the District Collectors to bestow their attention and give wide publicity on crop insurance in the wake of the loss of crops. The crop loss should be reported to the insurance companies within 72 hours of the crop damage, Partha Sarathi said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy directed the officials to make payments to farmers immediately after the procurement of agriculture produce from them.During a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday, the minister directed the officials to pay the money to farmers immediately after the procurement of paddy.

