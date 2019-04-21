Home States Telangana

Telangana’s colleges see growing menace of drug abuse

It is learnt that three people from Bidar of Karnataka have been selling ganja to students in Zahirabad.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/ SANGAREDDY/NALGONDA: Here is a darker side to Telangana’s colleges than many would prefer to acknowledge. In tandem with the fast-paced development of the State’s towns and cities, the youngsters are increasingly falling prey to various kinds of addictions. While ganja is old news now, it is the intake of other drugs, including the seemingly innocent cough syrup, that emerges as the larger concern.

The police, having identified the growing menace of drug abuse, have already set their eyes on those supplying drugs, especially to college-goers. It is learnt that a majority of the consumers are students of various Engineering and Medical Colleges. For instance, students as young as 14 have been found consuming drugs.

A doctor from Khammam town told Express: “I know many youngsters like this. They get easily trapped in this drug menace when they are lured by their seniors and friends. Some of them want to move to Hyderabad for better prospects.” Some students from rural areas, who are habituated to the lavish life in the cities, have become a bait for the smugglers. It is learnt that three people from Bidar of Karnataka have been selling ganja to students for Rs 50 in Zahirabad. The matter came out recently and the police arrested the accused. The police, after coming to know of these activities, have intensified the vigil in the area. Zahirabad Circle Inspector M Saideshwar said that such incidents have taken place in that past, but the situation is currently under control.

Recently, in RC Puram, a youngster on bike rammed a scooty driven by a girl.  The guy was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody. The police found ganja packets in his pockets. The locals state that many youngsters have died in accidents in this area and most of them were found to carry ganja packets in their pockets. It is learnt that the police had not mentioned the word intoxication in the FIR for the deceased based on the request of the relatives of the dead, as they will not get the insurance money.

Call it the official apathy or the lackadaisical attitude of the government machinery, medical shops in Nalgonda district too continue to sell various drugs/medicines without prescriptions. And it is learnt that youngsters abuse these over-the-counter drugs including cough syrups to get high. As Drug Inspectors turn a blind eye, there is no action against any medical store owners for flouting rules. Even sleeping pills are available over the counter.

