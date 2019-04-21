Available water in reservoir sources is adequate for this summer in Telangana: HMWS&SB assures citizens 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The water levels in major reservoirs — namely, Nagarjuna Sagar, Godavari (Yellampally), Singur and Manjira, which are the major drinking water sources for Greater Hyderabad — are depleting with each passing day.

However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has assured citizens that the drinking water situation for the current summer season is comfortable and that the available water in reservoir sources is adequate.

The water board has geared up to meet all eventualities and has assured that water supply will continue throughout the summer without causing any inconvenience to citizens. Presently, HMWS&SB is drawing water from four sources at the rate of 470 Million Gallons of Water (MGD) per day as against the present demand of 675 MGD to 700 MGD.

The available quantities, reportedly, are sufficient to supply water till December 2019, even if there are no inflows into the reservoirs.

Of the 29.917 TMC storage capacity in Singur, the present capacity is about 00.087 TMC as against 8.75 TMC on the same day last year. Manjira has zero TMC of water as against the storage capacity of 1.500 TMC. Presently, Osmansagar Reservoir has about 0.82 TMC as against 3.990 TMC of water. The Himayatsagar has about 0.704 TMC as against total storage levels of 2.967 TMC of water.

The present Nagarjunsagar Reservoir water level is about 513 feet (590 feet) with corresponding capacity 138.56 TMC, Yellampally Reservoir water level 467.29 feet, corresponding capacity 8.08 TMC.

The HMWS&SB has established 13 filling stations, apart from the existing 70. An additional 90 water tankers have been deployed to provide water supply to customers on both free/payment basis with some of the filling stations working round the clock. Further, the officials of the transmission wing are monitoring the head works pumps, motors operations, water treatment plants, master balancing reservoirs etc.