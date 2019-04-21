Home States Telangana

Available water in reservoir sources is adequate for this summer in Telangana: HMWS&SB assures citizens 

The water board has geared up to meet all eventualities and has assured that water supply will continue throughout the summer without causing any inconvenience to citizens.

Published: 21st April 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Water

For representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The water levels in major reservoirs — namely, Nagarjuna Sagar, Godavari (Yellampally), Singur and Manjira, which are the major drinking water sources for Greater Hyderabad — are depleting with each passing day.

However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has assured citizens that the drinking water situation for the current summer season is comfortable and that the available water in reservoir sources is adequate.

The water board has geared up to meet all eventualities and has assured that water supply will continue throughout the summer without causing any inconvenience to citizens. Presently, HMWS&SB is drawing water from four sources at the rate of 470 Million Gallons of Water (MGD) per day as against the present demand of 675 MGD to 700 MGD.

The available quantities, reportedly, are sufficient to supply water till December 2019, even if there are no inflows into the reservoirs.

Of the 29.917 TMC storage capacity in Singur, the present capacity is about 00.087 TMC as against 8.75 TMC on the same day last year. Manjira has zero TMC of water as against the storage capacity of 1.500 TMC. Presently, Osmansagar Reservoir has about 0.82 TMC as against 3.990 TMC of water. The Himayatsagar has about 0.704 TMC as against total storage levels of 2.967 TMC of water.

The present Nagarjunsagar Reservoir water level is about 513 feet (590 feet) with corresponding capacity 138.56 TMC, Yellampally Reservoir water level 467.29 feet, corresponding capacity 8.08 TMC.

The HMWS&SB has established 13 filling stations, apart from the existing 70. An additional 90 water tankers have been deployed to provide water supply to customers on both free/payment basis with some of the filling stations working round the clock. Further, the officials of the transmission wing are monitoring the head works pumps, motors operations, water treatment plants, master balancing reservoirs etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HMWS&SB Summer Water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp