Telangana HC building centenary celebrations: Row over rendering of ‘Vande Mataram’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the preparations for the much-awaited centenary celebrations for the Telangana High Court building was underway and the programme listing for the event was circulated, questions were raised over the rendering of “Vande Mataram” and the apparent missing mention of Nizam VII Nawab Osman Ali Khan Bahadur during the event.

The criticisms started pouring in on social media right from the time when the programme listing for centenary celebrations started doing rounds. Majilis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said: “There has been a long debate on why Vande Mataram should be avoided during government functions as followers of all religions attend such official functions. Not only Muslim scholars had issued a fatwa to avoid its recital but heads of Sikhs and Christians also asked their people to avoid its recital.”

Hameed Mohammed Khan, President of Jamat-e-Islami, also criticised the inclusion of Vande Mataram terming it as an “injustice”.

He said: “When Nizam Osmani Ali Khan Bahadur had decided to construct a structure for the court, he had hired many architects to scout for a location. The architects after researching had come forward with the details of a place, wherein there was a temple. The architects had said that the temple would have to be removed for its construction, but the Nizam refused. This was how just the Nizam was, and this centenary celebration with the rendering of Vande Mataram is an injustice in my opinion.”

Questions were also raised over the apparent disregard for Nizam Osman Ali Khan Bahadur in the programme listing of the event. However, during the event Advocate General BS Prasad, and C Damodar Reddy, the president of Telangana High Court Bar Association, appreciated the contribution of the Nizam during their address.