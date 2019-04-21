Home States Telangana

To raise loans, Telangana government orders linking of PRLIP with KIPCL

The government accorded administrative approval in June 2015 for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project for an amount of Rs 35,200 crore.

Published: 21st April 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 08:43 AM

A file photo of Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday issued orders to include Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP) as an additional mandate of Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited in order to raise loans for the construction of PRLIP.

Accordingly, the Chief Engineer, PRILS is nominated as one of the Directors of Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited (KIPCL) to oversee the works related to PRLIS vertical and to coordinate with the financial institutions and banks to tie-up in consultation with the Managing Director, KIPCL.

For this, the State government shall enter the following agreement with the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited. The government accorded administrative approval in June 2015 for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project for an amount of Rs 35,200 crore.

The works for Package 1 to Package 18 are in progress and so far, the value of work done, including land acquisition, is worth Rs  6,874.00 crore.

In order to ensure that the benefits of the projects reach early to the targeted farmers, it is proposed to raise financial resources for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project from financial institutions for the implementation of the project. Instead of floating another Corporation to raise loans for Palamuru-Rangareddy, the government has decided to use the services of Kaleshwaram Corporation as SPV for Palamuru-Rangareddy too. Chief Secretary SK Joshi issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

KLIS progress

The officials of Kaleshwaram have done thorough checking at 124.50 metres level in surge pool of Package 6 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

As many as eight divers came from Visakhapatnam. Each time four divers went inside the surge pool and checked the draft tube gates. They would carry these checks for all seven gates. Checking of three gates was done on Saturday and checking of balance four gates would be done on Sunday.

TAGS
Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project PRLIP

