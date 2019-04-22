10,549 poll staff in RR district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 10,549 staff have been deployed on ZPTC and MPTC elections duties in Ranga Reddy following an order issued by District Collector DS Lokesh Kumar on Sunday. The elections for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) will be held in three phases.

Kumar said that 21 Returning Officers for ZPTC elections, 89 Returning Officers for MPTC elections, 89 Assistant Returning Officers, 1,725 Presiding Officers, 1,725 Assitant Presiding Officers (APO’s) and 6,900 Other Presiding Officers have been constituted.