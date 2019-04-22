For not revealing expenditure, 1,570 barred from contesting in MPTC, ZPTC elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two elections in the State within a span of four months, the focus is now on the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs). While all the parties are gearing up for the MPTC and ZPTC elections, the indifferent attitude of the contestants and elected representatives towards the poll norms has left them facing the wrath of the by the Election Commission and there by disqualified to contest in the ensuing elections.

As per the annual report of the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC), around 1,570 MPTC and ZPTC contested candidates were disqualified for a period of three years following the previous polls.

Of them 291 were barred from contesting in ZPTC elections and 1,279 in MPTC elections. But what have they done to face such strict punishment and prevent them from contesting in the present elections?

According to the officials, the reason is these contestants failed to submit financial expenditure, enlisting the expenses incurred during the previous MPTC and ZPTC elections. “They were disqualified for not filing the expenditure reports even after they surpassed the 45 day period. As per the rules, the expenditure report is to be submitted within 45 days. If they miss that disqualification is initiated,” N Jaya Simha Reddy, SEC Joint Secretary said.

Average expenditure

Contesting candidates are supposed to file expenditure reports through the Collector to the SEC, it is learnt. “Some do not file expenditure report, because they think that they won and there is no further need. The candidates who lost do not feel motivated to file because they feel dejected,” an official explained.

Now the cap on expenses is set at `4 lakh for a ZPTC candidate and `1.5 lakh for an MPTC candidate. However, in the previous elections it was almost half for both elections.

As per the expenditure statements submitted by some, the average amount spent in the previous MPTC and ZPTC elections was `60,000 by MPTC candidates and `1.5 lakh by MPTC candidates. Unlike the Assembly or LS polls, where a number of political parties were in fray, there are only four political parties that will battle it out in these elections.