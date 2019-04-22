Mother seeks Swaraj’s help to rescue son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shammem Unnisa, a resident of Mangalhat, appealed to Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday to rescue her son who has been stuck in Malaysia for the last two years after he was allegedly cheated by a travel agent.

“The agent asked him to pay `1.50 lakh for the job. He left for Malaysia after paying the amount on October 29,2017 on a visiting visa,” she said. Indicating the lack of knowledge among migrants, the law says that one cannot work on visiting visas.

Unnisa said that Shariaaz had approached the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur who provided him a temporary passport valid till April 21, 2019. “When he wanted to return, he was informed that a fine of 2100 Malaysian Ringitt has to be paid. We cannot afford that money,” she said.