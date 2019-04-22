NIA to inspect electronic devices seized during search

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths, who conducted searches in Hyderabad and Maharashtra in connection with the Abu Dhabi terror module busted three years ago, have started analyzing the data stored in electronic devices seized during the inspection. Some of the devices will be sent for forensic analysis, while a few other devices will be analysed by the cyber forensics wing of the elite agency.

According to sources, Saturday’s searches at three locations in Hyderabad and a fourth one in the residence of Abdullah Basith’s second wife at Wardha in Maharashtra did not yield any evidence against the four persons who were interrogated by the officials. However, it is assumed that the huge number of electronic devices found in their possession could give some leads about their alleged links with ISIS sympathisers.

It is learnt that the suspects who were let off by Saturday night, after a day-long questioning, were informed by sleuths to be available if needed further. Sources confirmed that though they were not called for questioning on Sunday and no notices were served to any of them so far, they are likely to be questioned again after the devices are analysed for any incriminating data. Later, they will be served notices if required and the proceedings will follow as per the leads.

Further it is learnt that the data stored or transferred through these devices purportedly being used by the suspects can stand as a crucial evidence against them and give a breakthrough to the investigators, the sources said. Meanwhile, the sleuths are also looking into Basith’s second wife’s activities on social media platforms, to verify if she was in touch with any of the ISIS sympathisers within the country, apart from the three suspects. It is also being verified if she was in touch with Basith’s handlers, before or after his arrest in August 2018.

It may be recalled that after the NIA busted the Abu Dhabi module in 2016, city youths Abdullah Basith and Mohd Abdul Qadeer were also arrested for their alleged links with the terror module. During the searches on Saturday a number of digital devices including 13 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards etc. were seized.

