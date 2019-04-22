Home States Telangana

NIA to inspect electronic devices seized during search

It is learnt that the suspects who were let off by Saturday night, after a day long questioning, were informed by sleuths to be available if needed further.

Published: 22nd April 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths, who conducted searches in Hyderabad and Maharashtra in connection with the Abu Dhabi terror module busted three years ago, have started analyzing the data stored in electronic devices seized during the inspection. Some of the devices will be sent for forensic analysis, while a few other devices will be analysed by the cyber forensics wing of the elite agency.

According to sources, Saturday’s searches at three locations in Hyderabad and a fourth one in the residence of Abdullah Basith’s second wife at Wardha in Maharashtra did not yield any evidence against the four persons who were interrogated by the officials. However, it is assumed that the huge number of electronic devices found in their possession could give some leads about their alleged links with ISIS sympathisers.

It is learnt that the suspects who were let off by Saturday night, after a day-long questioning, were informed by sleuths to be available if needed further. Sources confirmed that though they were not called for questioning on Sunday and no notices were served to any of them so far, they are likely to be questioned again after the devices are analysed for any incriminating data. Later, they will be served notices if required and the proceedings will follow as per the leads.

Further it is learnt that the data stored or transferred through these devices purportedly being used by the suspects can stand as a crucial evidence against them and give a breakthrough to the investigators, the sources said. Meanwhile, the sleuths are also looking into Basith’s second wife’s activities on social media platforms, to verify if she was in touch with any of the ISIS sympathisers within the country, apart from the three suspects. It is also being verified if she was in touch with Basith’s handlers, before or after his arrest in August 2018. 

It may be recalled that after the NIA busted the Abu Dhabi module in 2016, city youths Abdullah Basith and Mohd Abdul Qadeer were also arrested for their alleged links with the terror module. During the searches on Saturday a number of digital devices including 13 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards etc. were seized.

Items seized by NIA
During the searches carried out on Saturday a number of digital devices including 13 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, 1 iPad, 2 laptops, 1 external hard disk, 6 pendrives, 6 SD cards and 3 walkie talkie sets, and other incriminating documents were seized from the houses of the suspects

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Investigation Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp