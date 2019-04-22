Search for CEO Ashok intensified

Home States Telangana

Published: 22nd April 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rerroving the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IT Grids India Private Limited, D Ashok, for failing to appear before the investigators of the data theft scam despite the court directing him to do so, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials have decided to take necessary action against him. After obtaining legal opinion regarding the case, the investigators have intensified their efforts to nab Ashok. 

The investigators suspect that D Ashok had allegedly made use of ceratin servers, operated by private persons and IT companies, in storing the data of people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the beneficiaries of both the governments, apart from storing the same in Google and Amazon. The servers were being provided to the IT Grids CEO for storing the data on a rental basis. 

The investigating officials have reportedly served look out notices on Ashok owing to suspicion that he might try to flee the country. They have also sent a letter to immigration officials seeking Ashok’s detention if he tries to leave.  SIT officials have been keeping a close vigil on the movements of Ashok and his family members. His residence located in KPHB was locked down after cases were transferred to SIT. 

