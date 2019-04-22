Home States Telangana

Stammering Association organises workshop to help IT professionals

The wrokshop was intended to turn this tide and helped the attendees with activities like mock job interviews, stress managements, impromptu speaking sessions, talk to strangers activities etc.

Published: 22nd April 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a move worth appreciating, the city’s tech leaders who have stammering problem, in association with The Indian Stammering Association (TISA) organised a one-day workshop to help persons with stammering to overcome their inhibitions.The group of about 60 people, predominantly IT professionals from companies like Microsoft, Infosys, Synopsis, Novartis etc., were given a ‘know-how’ on how to communicate without letting stammer affect their confidence.

“Several persons who stammer often feel that they are not able to achieve things in their career just because they stammer. We want to change their mentality and make them believe in themselves,” said Sugandh Raka, an angel investor and developer.

Even though inclusivity is the new catch phrase in the tech industry, few persons with stammering noted that despite multinational companies working for inclusivity and diversifying their workspace, at times such conditions do come in the way. “At least a few managers are less likely to send people who stammer for onsite projects or roles where one has to face customers,” noted a person who attended the workshop.

The wrokshop was intended to turn this tide and helped the attendees with activities like mock job interviews, stress managements, impromptu speaking sessions, talk to strangers activities etc.“Stammering does not affect the talents of person. Neither does it affect the way they do jobs, but the mindset does. To be the best at a job, you just have to be the best in the team and not be driven by your stammer,” noted Captian Vikram Srivastava, AVP at Genpact.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp