Stammering Association organises workshop to help IT professionals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move worth appreciating, the city’s tech leaders who have stammering problem, in association with The Indian Stammering Association (TISA) organised a one-day workshop to help persons with stammering to overcome their inhibitions.The group of about 60 people, predominantly IT professionals from companies like Microsoft, Infosys, Synopsis, Novartis etc., were given a ‘know-how’ on how to communicate without letting stammer affect their confidence.

“Several persons who stammer often feel that they are not able to achieve things in their career just because they stammer. We want to change their mentality and make them believe in themselves,” said Sugandh Raka, an angel investor and developer.

Even though inclusivity is the new catch phrase in the tech industry, few persons with stammering noted that despite multinational companies working for inclusivity and diversifying their workspace, at times such conditions do come in the way. “At least a few managers are less likely to send people who stammer for onsite projects or roles where one has to face customers,” noted a person who attended the workshop.

The wrokshop was intended to turn this tide and helped the attendees with activities like mock job interviews, stress managements, impromptu speaking sessions, talk to strangers activities etc.“Stammering does not affect the talents of person. Neither does it affect the way they do jobs, but the mindset does. To be the best at a job, you just have to be the best in the team and not be driven by your stammer,” noted Captian Vikram Srivastava, AVP at Genpact.