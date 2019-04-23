Home States Telangana

ASCI inks pact with UNICEF for children’s development

The Chief Secretary felt that a child-friendly agenda should used while preparing comprehensive development plans for the cities/towns.

Published: 23rd April 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, ASCI director V Srinivasacharyulu and UNICEF representative Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, at the Secretariat on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) will prepare and submit a workable plan for the education, health, security, sanitation and hygiene of children in the urban areas of the State.

For this, both UNICEF and ASCI signed an MoU at Secretariat on Monday in the presence of Chief Secretary SK Joshi. Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary Arvind Kumar, ASCI director V Srinivasa Charyulu and UNICEF representative Dr Yasmin Ali Haque signed the MoU.

“It is appreciable that UNICEF came forward to help for preparing a workable plan for the development of children in the State,” Joshi said later. He stated that the UNICEF and the ASCI would submit their plan within a week. This was the first time in the country that a State government was preparing a workable plan for the development of the children with the help of UNICEF. The Chief Secretary felt that a child-friendly agenda should used while preparing comprehensive development plans for the cities/towns.

Joshi said that the government would set specific milestones for the development of the children, specifically focusing on personal hygiene, security, transport and medical counselling, among other issues of the State’s children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNICEF ASCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp