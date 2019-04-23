ASCI inks pact with UNICEF for children’s development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) will prepare and submit a workable plan for the education, health, security, sanitation and hygiene of children in the urban areas of the State.

For this, both UNICEF and ASCI signed an MoU at Secretariat on Monday in the presence of Chief Secretary SK Joshi. Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary Arvind Kumar, ASCI director V Srinivasa Charyulu and UNICEF representative Dr Yasmin Ali Haque signed the MoU.

“It is appreciable that UNICEF came forward to help for preparing a workable plan for the development of children in the State,” Joshi said later. He stated that the UNICEF and the ASCI would submit their plan within a week. This was the first time in the country that a State government was preparing a workable plan for the development of the children with the help of UNICEF. The Chief Secretary felt that a child-friendly agenda should used while preparing comprehensive development plans for the cities/towns.

Joshi said that the government would set specific milestones for the development of the children, specifically focusing on personal hygiene, security, transport and medical counselling, among other issues of the State’s children.