Congress MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy decides to join TRS party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, representing Bhupalpally in the Assembly, has announced that he would soon be joining the ruling TRS. His wife Gandra Jyothi too has resigned as Bhupalpally District Congress Committee president.

Once Gandra moves to TRS, the number of the Congress MLAs joining the pink party will go up to 11. For merger of CLP with TRS, two more Congress MLAs have to switch loyalty to the ruling party.

Both Gandra and his wife Jyothi called on TRS working president KT Rama Rao here on Monday. Later, in a statement, Reddy said that he decided to join TRS for Bhupalpally’s overall development.

“I have decided to walk along with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the interest of my constituency and Bhupalpally district,” he said.

He said that the people are in need of the leadership of KCR. The overall development of the State is possible only with KCR. KCR is working sincerely for the development of all regions and all sections of the people, he said.