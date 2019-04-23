Home States Telangana

Congress wants judicial probe into Inter exam goof-up

He alleged that blunders committed by the TSBIE in examination results caused serious agony to thousands of students and their parents.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition Congress party on Monday demanded that the State government order judicial probe into the Intermediate examination goof-up. The Congress also demanded payment of ex-gratia to the parents of Intermediate students who committed suicides.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Monday, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demanded that the State government order a probe by a sitting judge of High Court into the irregularities committed by the officials of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and Globarena Technologies in announcing the results.

He alleged that blunders committed by the TSBIE in examination results caused serious agony to thousands of students and their parents.

He said that the State Government should immediately suspend the TSBIE officials including its Secretary Ashok and others for their callous and allegedly corrupt practices. Calling Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy ‘Munnabhai MBBS’, Sravan asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to sack him from the cabinet.

Sravan blamed the incompetency and also the corrupt and callous administration of TSBIE authorities which led to most unwanted manipulations in the intermediate results which subjected thousands of meritorious students to gross injustice and immense mental agony as their career got jeopardised.
“Not only the students, but their parents and entire family members are in deep distress. Nearly 25 students are reported to have committed suicides due to the faulty results published by the TSBIE. Now who should be held responsible for those deaths?” he asked while demanding that needy families be paid an ex-gratia of `25 lakh each.

He strongly condemned the attitude of TSBIE authorities who refused to address the grievances of thousands of parents and students and instead advised them to apply for recounting or revaluation. He described it as an attempt to cover up their mismanagement and corrupt manipulation.

Bandaru demands judicial inquiry

Nizamabad/Nalgonda: Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya, on Monday, demanded a judicial inquiry in to the intermediate exams fiasco. “All this happened due a lack of coordination within the Intermediate Board. And the parents, especially of the children who killed themselves after poor results, have a right to know all the details,” the BJP leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress TSBIE AICC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp