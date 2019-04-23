Congress wants judicial probe into Inter exam goof-up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition Congress party on Monday demanded that the State government order judicial probe into the Intermediate examination goof-up. The Congress also demanded payment of ex-gratia to the parents of Intermediate students who committed suicides.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Monday, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demanded that the State government order a probe by a sitting judge of High Court into the irregularities committed by the officials of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and Globarena Technologies in announcing the results.

He alleged that blunders committed by the TSBIE in examination results caused serious agony to thousands of students and their parents.

He said that the State Government should immediately suspend the TSBIE officials including its Secretary Ashok and others for their callous and allegedly corrupt practices. Calling Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy ‘Munnabhai MBBS’, Sravan asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to sack him from the cabinet.

Sravan blamed the incompetency and also the corrupt and callous administration of TSBIE authorities which led to most unwanted manipulations in the intermediate results which subjected thousands of meritorious students to gross injustice and immense mental agony as their career got jeopardised.

“Not only the students, but their parents and entire family members are in deep distress. Nearly 25 students are reported to have committed suicides due to the faulty results published by the TSBIE. Now who should be held responsible for those deaths?” he asked while demanding that needy families be paid an ex-gratia of `25 lakh each.

He strongly condemned the attitude of TSBIE authorities who refused to address the grievances of thousands of parents and students and instead advised them to apply for recounting or revaluation. He described it as an attempt to cover up their mismanagement and corrupt manipulation.

Bandaru demands judicial inquiry

Nizamabad/Nalgonda: Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya, on Monday, demanded a judicial inquiry in to the intermediate exams fiasco. “All this happened due a lack of coordination within the Intermediate Board. And the parents, especially of the children who killed themselves after poor results, have a right to know all the details,” the BJP leader said.