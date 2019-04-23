Cops arrest protesters, stop them from entering Board premises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests continued at outside the TSBIE office in Nampally on Monday where activists from ABVP, NSUI, SFI, BC Welfare Association and politicians also stood in solidarity alongside parents and students. They demanded the resignation of secretary A Ashok for failing to discharge his duties resulting in the goof-up in the results. The protesting student leaders were later picked up by the police.

In a photo doing round on social media, the ABVP state secretary was not only detained by the Nampally police but also handcuffed to the seat of the police van he was seated in.“We were simply protesting in solidarity with students and parents and we were arrested. This is nothing but high-handedness of the government,” alleged L Ayappa, ABVP state secretary.

Agitated parents and students were not barred from entering and neither were any representatives from the Board allowed to listen to the protesters. “We have been wronged by the intermediate Board and now we are being ill-treated. Where else can we go with our problems? Until Saturday we were at least go inside the building but now we have been stopped on the road itself. This is frustrating,” said BV Vinodh, a parent. No one was allowed to go beyond the Technical Education Office building, resulting in a major traffic snarl at the junction.

Meanwhile, at least 20 inter students on Monday filed a petition with the State Human Rights Commission, over the way exams were conducted and the concomitant results. However, upon reaching the SHRC, they were turned down since the SHRC remains without a chairperson to issue an ‘Action Taken Report’ against the TSBIE. The SHRC is without a chairperson for the last seven months.