Defected Congress MLAs ‘murdered democracy’, says Uttam Kumar

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders felicitate MLC Jeevan Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that people are disliking those Congress MLAs, who joined TRS in the recent past. Addressing a meeting organised at Gandhi Bhavan to felicitate the newly-elected MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who took oath as an MLC on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Congress MLAs murdered democracy and defected to the ruling TRS.

“How can 130-year old Congress be merged with the TRS Legislature Party?” the PCC chief wondered.
Alleging that the TRS is “purchasing” the Congress MLAs, he said that the Congress won in all the elections where ballot papers were used.

In the MLC elections too ballot papers were used and Jeevan Reddy won, he said. Uttam Kumar Reddy averred that the Congress would win majority seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy termed those Congress MLAs who joined TRS as “beggars”.Jaipal Reddy stressed the need to take up an agitation against the defected Congress MLAs in their Assembly segments. The agitation should be taken up in a way that the people should disrespect those MLAs, Jaipal Reddy said.

Open letter to KCR

Meanwhile, PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the Intermediate examination goof up.They demanded the State government to immediately clean up the Intermediate Board. Because of the Board’s negligence around 9.45 lakh the students were on roads, he said.

The Board had just one objective intention declaring the results early and that is to set a new record in the country in releasing the results. But, the Board was not bothered about the future of the students, they alleged.

“You are talking about weeding out corruption in the Revenue Department. But, first, clean up Intermediate Board,” they said in the letter.“Each lecturer was supposed to evaluate 45 papers on a given day, but they were given more than 60 papers, they pointed and said that the workload had contributed to glaring mistakes in the evaluation, the Congress leaders said.

They also found fault with the Chief Minister for not reacting on the Intermediate results goof-up so far.
The Congress leaders also demanded that the officials responsible for the goof-up should be suspended immediately.

