Inter exam protests intensify as government-appointed panel gives clean chit to TSBIE

The agitation for justice by Intermediate students took a serious turn on Monday, with the police roughing protesters up and bundling them into police vans.

Published: 23rd April 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) An ABVP member arrested and chained for protesting; policemen detain an agitator in Hyderabad on Monday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The agitation for justice by Intermediate students took a serious turn on Monday, with the police roughing protesters up and bundling them into police vans. The agitators, among others, were angered over the preliminary report of the three-member committee — formed to look into the alleged irregularities in the Intermediate Public Examination 2019 — as it absolved the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) of any goof up.

The agitation took on a political colour, with the Opposition Congress and Left-wing students’ groups supporting the students. What made the students more restive was that the panel the government formed found no fault with the Board when there was evidence of goof-ups. The committee also stated that due procedure was followed at the 12 valuation centres during paper correction.

Interestingly, only on Sunday, the government admitted that infighting in the Board and teachers union led to embarrassment, both for the Board as well as the government, as allegations were raised that over 21,000 students’ results were fudged.

Over a dozen students have ended their lives, dejected with the results. Student organisations contend that the final report of the three-member committee, which is to be submitted in three days, would surely be aimed at saving the Board’s reputation, given that the preliminary report absolving the TSBIE of any wrongdoing.

