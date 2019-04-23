Justice league

Home States Telangana

The division bench comprised of Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy.

By Express News Service

‘Place petitions filed by IT Grids before CJ’

HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akther of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the court registry to place the petitions filed by IT Grids company and its director Dakavaram Ashok, before Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan for posting the same before another bench. The judge took the decision as there was change in roster regarding subjects allotted to the judges recently.On March 27, Justice Shameem Akther issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh government, AP chief electoral officer, Unique Identification Authority of India chief executive officer and its registrar for AP to respond on the petition filed by IT Grids company director Dakavaram Ashok seeking to quash the cases registered against him and his company by Telangana police. The judge posted the matter to April 22 for further hearing.

 

Habeus corpus plea: Boy’s custody granted to mother

HYDERABAD: Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, the Karnataka police on Monday produced detenu master Dhyaan and his father BP Mahesh before the Telangana High Court in the habeas corpus petition filed by boy’s mother Shailaja.As the case is related to a family, the Court conducted in-camera proceedings in the chambers of Acting chief justice and gave counselling to both the parents for patch up and to live together in the interest of boy’s future, When there was no patch up between the two, the Court ordered for handing over the boy to the mother in the presence of counsels appearing for the petitioner, Karnataka government and the South zone DCP, Bengaluru. The division bench comprised of Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy.

 

Register case based on victim’s stmt: HC to police

HYDERABAD: A division bench of High Court on Monday directed Kacheguda police to register a case based on the victim’s statement and to make arrests, if necessary, of those responsible for harassing the victim. Further, the bench ordered the police to trace out the victim’s gold ornaments and to hand over the same to her. Why was the victim shifted to the State home when the court has allowed the girl victim to go with her mother-in-law, the bench questioned the police.Tthe government counsel submitted that the parents of the girl had lodged a complaint of kidnap, and the police had traced her and produced before the concerned magistrate, and the latter had ordered for shifting her to the state home. Not satisfied with the reply, the bench found fault with the action of the police.

