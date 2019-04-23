NIA quizzes suspects in Abu Dhabi module case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Abu Dhabi module continued the questioning of suspects it arrested on Saturday. Two of the three suspects are from Hyderabad and were questioned for over 12 hours at the NIA office in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the second wife of Abdullah Basith, was also questioned at Wardha in Maharashtra.

Sources confirmed that while the trio from the city were not questioned on Sunday, teams continued had begun questioning Basith’s second wife on Sunday itself.

During the questioning, the suspects were asked about how they got in touch with Abdullah Basith and Mohd Abdul Qadeer -- two city youths who were arrested in August 2018 -- for their alleged links with the Abu Dhabi module and the banned terror outfit ISIS.

Sleuths also questioned them about their presence on social media groups inclined to spreading the ISIS ideology. And if they received any instruction to carry out any activity in the country or Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Basith’s second wife was questioned about how she came to know Basith and whether she was also planning to leave the country along with Basith.

It may be recalled that NIA had busted Abu Dhabi module in 2016, following which 10 persons were questioned in Hyderabad in August 2018, including Basith and Qadeer, who were later arrested. During their arrest in August, materials used for making IEDs were seized.