No leakages in the surge pool, KLIS wet run on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are no leakages in the surge pool in package six of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the inspections by engineers in the last two days confirmed this. With this success, the officials are gearing up to start wet run on April 24.

The two-day inspection of seven draft tube gates by divers confirmed that there were no leakages. Everything was normal. After thorough inspection in surge pool and ensuring that there were no leakages, engineer-in-chief (ENC) N Venkateshwarlu and Advisor (Lifts) Pentareddy had issued instructions to executive engineer (EE) Nune Sridhar to open regulator gates to fill upsurge pool further, according to Sridhar Rao Deshpande, OSD (Irrigation) to CM.

Two gates (3 and 4) were opened and let 1,000 cusecs into the canal. Now level in Yellampalli reservoir was at 142.30 metres, Water would attain this level in surge pool too by Tuesday evening.“As decided earlier, wet run of first pump will start on April 24,” Deshpande said. The officials on Monday released water into tunnels and surge poll by opening two head regulators.