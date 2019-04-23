Once ‘Revenue’, now ‘Department of Land Records & Management’?

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In all probability, the Revenue Department will soon be called the ‘Department of Land Records and Management’, and the district collector called ‘district administrator and magistrate’. Further, the joint collector could be renamed as ‘additional administrator and additional magistrate’.

According to sources, the State government is not set to wind up the Revenue department or merge it with any other department, as feared by Revenue employees. The government, which is contemplating changing the form of the department, is expected to strengthen it.

There were more than 100 legislations relating to Revenue affairs, of which officials felt 34 were redundant. These might be scrapped, sources said. For example, the State government does not collect any land cess, and there is no use of the related Act. Likewise, the Telangana Water Tax Act is now redundant, as the State government does not collect any water cess from farmers.

When the British introduced the Revenue system and the district administration in 1772, they termed the head of the district officials ‘district collector’ because he used to collect water cess and land cess. “The collector does not collect any money from farmers now. In fact, the State government distributes money to farmers under Rythu Bandhu,” an official said, endorsing the views of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

As the State government’s priority programme now is Rythu Bandhu, the government may involve agriculture extension officers (AEOs) in Revenue-related matters, to some extent. The State has one AEO for every 5,000 acres. These officers have good knowledge of agricultural land, and their services will be used even for revenue-related things, sources said, adding that once the Dharani website is back after software changes, tahsildars would act as sub-registrars and do mutations.

Even though Revenue officials are apprehensive about the fate of the department, there is no official word yet on this count. The chief minister only appealed to people not to buy or sell land till June/July, and not to give money for registrations or mutations. He siad a new Revenue Act would be in place by then.

Collector to be ‘district administrator and magistrate’

