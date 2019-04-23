Home States Telangana

Two pharmaceutical firms pulled up for pollution

One of the companies found manufacturing a bulk drug intermediate since 2006 without statutory permissions

Published: 23rd April 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the State government’s tall claims of making Hyderabad pollution-free, things seem to be working a little differently. Case in point, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had to take action against two pharmaceutical companies from Hyderabad, for violating environmental norms, just over the last month.

The CPCB has issued closure orders against Emmennar Pharma, located on the outskirts of city, for a range of violations. Another company, Biochemical and Synthetic Products Private Ltd, was fined for not adhering to a closure order issued earlier.

According to the order issued to Emmennar Pharma in March, an inspection was held at the company’s manufacturing unit in February,  to check for compliance with the Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) orders. The inspection found that, since 2006, the company has been manufacturing bulk drug intermediate methyl isothiocyanate, without seeking statutory permissions.

Apart from this, it was also observed that a new boiler was installed without necessary consents and that the equipment used for OCEMS was not calibrated. The non-availability of an isolated and closed hazardous-waste storage shed with an impervious lining and a leachate collection system was also noted.
The CPCB, in its order, directed the firm to shut down its production until it complies with all environmental norms. It was also mentioned that the board will take action as deemed fit against the company, under the Environment (Protection) Act.

Meanwhile, Biochemical and Synthetic Products Private Ltd was fined `20 lakh for not complying with CPCB’s directions earlier. According to the order issued to the company on April 1, the company was issued closure orders in 2017 for its non-compliance of OCEMS norms. It was later found that the company’s manufacturing unit was operating despite closure orders.

‘Provide quarterly reports on city action plan’

The CPCB, in its latest communique to the TSPCB, issued directions to implement the City Action Plan for curbing pollution in Hyderabad and Patancheru. The State board was also asked to submit quarterly progress reports on the same. It may be recalled that Hyderabad and Patancheru were among the 102 non-attainment cities identified by the Centre, after Particulate Matter pollution emerged as a major public health threat, based on data from 2011-15

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad CPCB pharmaceutical companies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp