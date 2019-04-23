Two pharmaceutical firms pulled up for pollution

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the State government’s tall claims of making Hyderabad pollution-free, things seem to be working a little differently. Case in point, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had to take action against two pharmaceutical companies from Hyderabad, for violating environmental norms, just over the last month.

The CPCB has issued closure orders against Emmennar Pharma, located on the outskirts of city, for a range of violations. Another company, Biochemical and Synthetic Products Private Ltd, was fined for not adhering to a closure order issued earlier.

According to the order issued to Emmennar Pharma in March, an inspection was held at the company’s manufacturing unit in February, to check for compliance with the Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) orders. The inspection found that, since 2006, the company has been manufacturing bulk drug intermediate methyl isothiocyanate, without seeking statutory permissions.

Apart from this, it was also observed that a new boiler was installed without necessary consents and that the equipment used for OCEMS was not calibrated. The non-availability of an isolated and closed hazardous-waste storage shed with an impervious lining and a leachate collection system was also noted.

The CPCB, in its order, directed the firm to shut down its production until it complies with all environmental norms. It was also mentioned that the board will take action as deemed fit against the company, under the Environment (Protection) Act.

Meanwhile, Biochemical and Synthetic Products Private Ltd was fined `20 lakh for not complying with CPCB’s directions earlier. According to the order issued to the company on April 1, the company was issued closure orders in 2017 for its non-compliance of OCEMS norms. It was later found that the company’s manufacturing unit was operating despite closure orders.

‘Provide quarterly reports on city action plan’

The CPCB, in its latest communique to the TSPCB, issued directions to implement the City Action Plan for curbing pollution in Hyderabad and Patancheru. The State board was also asked to submit quarterly progress reports on the same. It may be recalled that Hyderabad and Patancheru were among the 102 non-attainment cities identified by the Centre, after Particulate Matter pollution emerged as a major public health threat, based on data from 2011-15