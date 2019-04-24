49 AIS officers promoted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 49 All India Service (AIS) officers got promotions in the State on Tuesday. Three principal secretaries, Somesh Kumar (Commercial Taxes and Excise), Adhar Sinha (Political, GAD) and Shalini Mishra (GPM and AR) were promoted as special chief secretaries. They will continue in their existing posts.

District Collectors D Ronald Rose (Mahbubnagar) was promoted to selection grade scale, while Lokesh Kumar (Ranga Reddy) was promoted to super time scale. Eleven IAS officers also got promotions. As many as six IG rank IPS officers Apte Vinayak Prabhakar, K Sreenivasa Reddy, B Shivdhar Reddy, Soumya Mishra, Shikha Goel and Abhilasha Bisht, were promoted to Additional Director General rank. Dr T Prabhakar Rao, DIG, was promoted as Inspector General of Police. Besides 16 more IPS officers also got promotions. In all, 26 IAS and 23 IPS officers got promotions.