Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to Speaker: Disqualify defected MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to disqualify all the legislators who defected from the Congress party and decided to join the ruling TRS party.

On Tuesday, the senior leader met the Speaker in Banswada to press the issue of legislators lining up to join the pink party. At a time when there are just about a handful of Congress leaders left, the grand old party seems to have finally pressed the panic button to curtail defection plans of other Congress leaders.

Vikramarka has said that as of now 10 Congress MLAs have defected from the party. He informed that notices were given to six MLAs to return to the party. Now, the CLP leader has given disqualification notices to legislators Hari Priya Nayak, Kandal Upender Reddy, J Surendar and Ch Lingaiah.

He said that all defected MLAs should be dismissed from their posts and alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is killing democracy.

“We handed over disqualification notices to speaker according to the 10 scheduled Affidavit,” he said.