Home States Telangana

BJP asks Chief Secretary to take action in Inter issue

The BJP leader submitted a letter to the Chief Secretary, asking him to take action against the officials for the Intermediate exam result goof-up.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State unit president K Laxman speaks to Chief Secretary SK Joshi during a meeting on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State unit president K Laxman took up the issue of Intermediate students committing suicide with Chief Secretary SK Joshi when he called on him here on Tuesday.

The BJP leader submitted a letter to the Chief Secretary, asking him to take action against the officials for the Intermediate exam result goof-up.

In the letter, Laxman detailed the ways in which the Intermediate results were allegedly mishandled by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) officials.

The BJP leader criticised the tone and tenor of the Board officials in curtailing the protests by students’ parents.

“Teachers were given 40 to 65 scripts each day instead of the stipulated 30 papers which impacted fair evaluation,” Laxman said in the letter.

Later speaking to the media, the BJP senior leader also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had held “review meetings for marathon hours”, but has not made any comments so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP K Laxman Intermediate students SK Joshi TSBIE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp