BJP asks Chief Secretary to take action in Inter issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State unit president K Laxman took up the issue of Intermediate students committing suicide with Chief Secretary SK Joshi when he called on him here on Tuesday.

The BJP leader submitted a letter to the Chief Secretary, asking him to take action against the officials for the Intermediate exam result goof-up.

In the letter, Laxman detailed the ways in which the Intermediate results were allegedly mishandled by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) officials.

The BJP leader criticised the tone and tenor of the Board officials in curtailing the protests by students’ parents.

“Teachers were given 40 to 65 scripts each day instead of the stipulated 30 papers which impacted fair evaluation,” Laxman said in the letter.

Later speaking to the media, the BJP senior leader also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had held “review meetings for marathon hours”, but has not made any comments so far.