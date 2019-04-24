Telangana government approves rooftop swimming pools in update of building norms

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a boost to the real estate sector, the Telangana government has simplified the building rules, aligning them with the National Building Code (NBC), as there was a mismatch between the Telangana State Building Rules and the NBC.

Builders and developers in the state earlier made a representation to the government, seeking change, as the building rules in the state were different from the NBC, GHMC officials said. In response, the State government amended its rules by modifying government orders on Monday.

As per the new rules, 30-45 m-high buildings must have an abutting road with a width of at least 24 m. For a building 45-120 m in height, the abutting road must be at least 30 m wide.

Permission has been given to build swimming pools on terraces, subject to the compliance of safety norms, and conditions imposed under the building norms.

Besides this, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and TS Transco will accept applications for regular connections before occupancy certificates (OCs) are issued, but the actual connections will be provided only after OCs are issued.

The orders were issued by Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Arvind Kumar.

Laying of bitumen or concrete roads is mandatory for occupancy certificates (OCs) to be issued, and ventilation of rooms will be allowed as per the Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) Green Homes norms.

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Telangana president G Ram Reddy welcomed the government’s modification of the rules, saying, “Allowing swimming pools on terraces is a good concept, but the issue of releasing power and water connections only after occupancy certificates are given needs a re-look. If the OC is not released on time, it would inconvenience the builders and promoters.”

Chairman, CII-IGBC, Hyderabad Chapter, and asst president, CREDAI C Shekar Reddy too expressed his approval. Allowing ventilation of rooms as per IGBC norms is welcome as it would help save energy in the long run, avoiding recurring costs in future, Shekar Reddy said.